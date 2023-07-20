Posted in: Games, Skydance Interactive, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, VR | Tagged: Meta Quest 3, PSVR 2, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners To Branch Onto More Platforms

Skydance Interactive confirmed this week that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be making its way to more VR platforms soon.

Skydance Interactive revealed this morning that they are working on releasing The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners onto more VR platforms this year. Specifically, they are going to be bringing the game over to the PSVR 2, as well as Meta Quest 3, when it launches. The team also revealed that multiple new versions of the game will be released to catch players up on all of the content released so far in the first two chapters. Not just for the new platforms but for everyone in general who wants to get into the game with everything they can. Which includes a couple of new physical editions with bonus items for those of you who love to collect. We got more info on it for you below, along with a new trailer, as you can read about their Fall plans on their website.

"In addition, players in North America can look forward to the physical Payback Edition of Chapter 2: Retribution for PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR2, available this Fall. This new physical release includes a limited edition SteelBook case, "Keychainsaw" keycap, and Payback Edition DLC featuring collectible postcards and more in-game content. Pre-orders for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Payback Edition is now available for $49.99 USD. Lastly, Skydance Interactive will release PC VR and PlayStation VR2 versions of Chapter 2: Retribution in Japan, South Korea, China, and other Asia-Pacific territories later this year."

"The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners series sets itself apart as one of the most content-complete and engrossing experiences available in VR to date. Known for its visceral, physics-based combat and engrossing worlds, the series puts players in the role of the main character known as "the Tourist" as they fight hordes of Walkers and factions warring for power, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans and face gut-wrenching choices to survive, offering them the opportunity to live The Walking Dead's dark drama in their own skin."

