The Walking Dead Will be Added To World War Z in January

World War Z is getting a new massive DLC this January, as four characters and more content from AMC's The Walking Dead will arrive

Article Summary The Walking Dead is coming to World War Z as a paid DLC in January 2026 with iconic characters and new content.

Play as Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Negan in a fresh three-part story campaign crossover event.

Battle new Walker-inspired zombies, including the deadly Spiked Walker, in iconic series locations like Prison and Alexandria.

Wield legendary weapons such as Michonne’s katana, Negan’s Lucille, Rick’s revolver, and Daryl’s crossbow.

A zombie peanut butter and jelly sandwich is on the way next month, as AMC's The Walking Dead will be added to Saber Interactive's World War Z. Four iconic characters from the TV series will be added as playable characters, which fits well into the four-player co-op survival title, along with a ton of new content that will make you feel like you've been transported to their post-zombie world. We ahve trhe finer details and a couple of quotes from both parties below, as this paid DLC will arrive sometime in January 2026.

The Walking Dead x World War Z

Undead apocalypses collide like never before in World War Z x The Walking Dead DLC, a new campaign episode featuring three thrilling stories starring characters from AMC's The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Negan, and Michonne – with the voices of Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus reprising their fan-favorite characters. From the Prison to the Alexandria Safe Zone and Grady Memorial Hospital, you'll fight to survive against new versions of World War Z's infamous Zeke swarms inspired by The Walking Dead's uniquely slower-moving but no less deadly Walkers.

Experience a new story campaign set in the world of AMC's The Walking Dead

Take on three new chapters: the Prison, Alexandria Safe Zone, and Grady Memorial Hospital

Four playable survivors: Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Negan

Two new melee weapons: Michonne's Katana and Negan's Bat "Lucille"

Two new weapon skins: Rick's Revolver and Daryl's Crossbow

World War Z 's signature Zekes have been transformed into Walkers

New special Zeke – Spiked Walkers: An even deadlier variant of Walker with tougher defenses that is impervious to melee until it's been knocked prone. Force them to the ground with enough damage, then go in for a quick melee kill before it rises again!

"Saber has built incredible partnerships across the biggest horror universes and properties, so joining forces with The Walking Dead felt like a natural fit for World War Z," said Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive. "Uniting these two worlds is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and it's amazing to finally have it happening."

"In the finest tradition of Reese's and 'two great tastes that taste great together,' we are so excited to be partnering with Paramount and Saber to mash up two iconic zombie franchises, The Walking Dead and World War Z," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games and Franchise at AMC. "We can't wait for fans of both series to see for themselves how much fun it is when Walker and Zeke worlds collide."

