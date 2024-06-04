Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Expansive Worlds, theHunter: Call of the Wild

TheHunter: Call of the Wild Reveals Sundarpatan Nepal Hunting Reserve

theHunter: Call of the Wild has a brand new DLC on the way as players will be able to explore the Sundarpatan Nepal Hunting Reserve.

Article Summary Explore the new Sundarpatan Nepal Reserve in theHunter: COTW DLC.

Track 13 species, including the Bengal Tiger and Snow Leopard.

Experience hunting and cultural tasks in diverse Nepalese landscapes.

Arm yourself with the historic Nepali Gandhare Rifle for your hunts.

Indie game developer and publisher Expansive Worlds has revealed a new DLC for theHunter: Call of the Wild in the form of the Sundarpatan Nepal Hunting Reserve. This expansion will take you hunting in the vast lands of Nepal, as you'll see three unique regions, 13 animal species, and a new weapon with the 19th-Century Gandhare Rifle. Enjoy the info about it here as the content will launch on will launch on June 18 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Sundarpatan Nepal Hunting Reserve

Welcome to the Sundarpatan Nepal Hunting Reserve, where beauty and exploration go hand in hand. This is a hunting ground filled with an array of wildlife, breathtaking environments, cultural exploration and unique challenges.

Elevate your hunting game : Discover 13 animals, including ten new species unique to this area. You'll need to be on high alert as you come face to face with the territorial Bengal Tiger, the rare and impressive Barasingha, the elusive Snow Leopard, and the Large Tahr – known in these parts simply as the "Great One."

: Discover 13 animals, including ten new species unique to this area. You'll need to be on high alert as you come face to face with the territorial Bengal Tiger, the rare and impressive Barasingha, the elusive Snow Leopard, and the Large Tahr – known in these parts simply as the "Great One." Push the boundaries : Hunt at altitude on rough, snow-covered, open ridges in the mountain region, explore the iconic rhododendron forests of the mid-hills, and brave the overgrown sal forests that bask in the tropical climate of the lowlands. Diversity and variation are omnipresent throughout Sundarpatan, and the sheer scale of this location will challenge even the most experienced hunters.

: Hunt at altitude on rough, snow-covered, open ridges in the mountain region, explore the iconic rhododendron forests of the mid-hills, and brave the overgrown sal forests that bask in the tropical climate of the lowlands. Diversity and variation are omnipresent throughout Sundarpatan, and the sheer scale of this location will challenge even the most experienced hunters. Embark on a journey of cultural exploration and education : Sundarpatan provides the perfect opportunity to uncover the natural and cultural richness of Nepal. Showcase your hunting expertise with local experts and wardens, and complete non-hunting mission objectives such as agriculture, photography, and repairs to support and develop the reserve.

: Sundarpatan provides the perfect opportunity to uncover the natural and cultural richness of Nepal. Showcase your hunting expertise with local experts and wardens, and complete non-hunting mission objectives such as agriculture, photography, and repairs to support and develop the reserve. Hunt with the historical Gandhare Rifle: Originally a breech-loading firearm in the late 19th century, the Gandhare Rifle is a handcrafted, high-caliber, single-shot rifle. Made in Nepal by the Nepal Army, the weapon is testament to Nepali innovation, both in the military and hunting realms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!