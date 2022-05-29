Them's Fightin' Herds Is Headed To Consoles This Fall

Modus Games and developer Mane6 announced this past week that they'll finally be bringing Them's Fightin' Herds over to consoles this Fall. The game has already been out on PC for a while now as you enter into a fighting game featuring all sorts of woodland creatures with an attitude. While the game doesn't have a proper release date yet, we do know it will be out for all three major consoles, including next-gen, later this year. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer below showing off the game.

The fiercest four-legged fighting game gets physical! Beloved 2D fighting game Them's Fightin' Herds brings non-stop adorable mayhem to home consoles and PC with an all-new physical release. Featuring a cast of characters designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust, this rich fighter provides unique combat mechanics, beautiful stages, and stunning animation. Learn the ropes as you play through an episodic story mode filled with challenging boss fights, and then take your skills online to battle against other players from around the world with GGPO rollback netcode! Streamlined Combat – 4-button fighting mechanics, magic system, enhanced super attack, and juggle decay to prevent infinite combos.

Story Mode – An episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, minigames, and boss fights!

Local Versus and Online Matchmaking – Fight opponents offline or battle across the globe with GGPO's powerful rollback netcode.

Tutorial and Training Modes – Learn the ropes with guided tutorials, practice combos in the data-rich training room, test your skills with premade combo trials or create your own to share with friends.

Replay System – Record your matches, then review every detail frame-by-frame!

Pixel Lobby – Explore a top-down visual lobby and meet other players. Customize your avatar using resources collected through the hidden Salt Mines, a dungeon crawl minigame that pits players against waves of NPC predators… and each other!

Dynamic Music System – Rockin' battle music adapts to the characters to make every match feel like a clash of champions.