Them's Fightin' Herds Releases New Fighting Bull "Texas" DLC

Modus Games and Mane6 have released a new DLC and update for Them's Fightin' Herds as the game gets the new fighting bull character, Texas. The game has been upgraded to Version 4.0 and has a few upgrades across the board that you'll enjoy that make it a better experience. Meanwhile, the DLC character is pretty much a brute that will make quick work of everything in your way. We got full details on the update and DLC below as they are both available right now.

Them's Fightin' Herds New Character: Texas

Texas the Bull joins the roster as our newest DLC character! Playing him requires the purchase of the Season 1 Pass or his separate Character Pack. Owners of the Deluxe Edition automatically unlock Texas without any extra steps! Even if you don't own the DLC, you can still fight against him in online play or in Arcade Mode (but he doesn't always show up).

UI

Character Select has a new look!

Fixed the credits hintstripe using the Forward glyph instead of the Page Left glyph.

Tutorial

Fixed Pom's magic section header not being localized in Brazilian Portuguese.

Fixed Pom's magic section saying Puppies (A) for all three sections.

Fixed the demo in Arizona's Magic Dash tutorial being broken (it was never updated after the removal of the slowdown).

Removed the line about using Arizona's level 1 super to punish (since it references it being 3 frames and it is no longer 3 frames.)

Fixed a number of areas where placeholder text was being shown instead of number values.

Fixed missing down arrow glyph in the dialogue for Velvet's Instant Snowball tutorial.

Fixed the missing B in Bulkhead during the freeplay segment of Shanty's command normals tutorial.

Combo Trials

Level 3 supers now show up properly during combo trials.

Pixel Lobby

"White 'Stache" is now a face item (but it still makes Velvet bald).

Fixed some broken character glyphs in player usernames.

Fixed the controls hint on the main HUD showing the Select button instead of the Player List button.

Classic Lobby

Fixed Classic Lobbies set to Invite Only not actually being Invite Only. They are now private again.

Fixed being unable to resolve matches if 4+ players were readied up.

Fixed the Classic Lobby browser showing the Menu 2 button prompt for Create Lobby, but taking the Medium attack button instead.

Story Mode

Fixed some item "equips" for NPCs not showing up properly.

Fixed a few minor tileset errors in The Highlands and Reine City.

Gameplay

Armored attacks now cause slightly less additional hitstop across the board.

Bugfixes

Fixed the minimal HUD not showing the meter lockout from Cross Canter.

It is now no longer possible to hold Start on the Rematch screen during online play.