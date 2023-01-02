There Is No Light To Receive Massive Update On January 7th

Developer Zelart and publisher HypeTrain Digital revealed this morning that There Is No Light is getting its biggest update so far. The team is preparing the game for a console version sometime in 2023, but before that happens, they're adding a bunch of content to the PC version to make it pop since it came out this past Summer. The latest update brings in a new feature where the Hero now gains new abilities from the souls of bosses they have taken down, making them more powerful as they go and providing more combat options. Kinda feels like Mega Man where you get the powers of the bots you bring down. They've also added a number of changes to the game such as having the side part of Caves of Rebirth available after completing the sidequest, a rebalance to the combat system, and more. The update is set to drop onto PC via Steam on January 7th, 2023.

"There is No Light is a pixel-art action-adventure set in a grim underground world ruled by the mysterious Church of the Great Hand, where the entire human population has been eradicated by a global catastrophe. Explore the game world, listen to the stories of survivors, vanquish hordes of bloodthirsty demonic creatures and fight deadly Bosses to fulfill your goal — save your child who has been taken away by the Church. After a global catastrophe, the remains of human civilization built a new religious society among the ruins of the desolated underground. They have forgotten the light of the sun and now are blindly following the New God — The Great Hand. Once every few years, The Hand comes down to the people of the Central Station and takes away the chosen newborns to the world hidden behind the gates of the Sanctuary. The Hero embarks on a dangerous journey through this hostile world to find a way to open the gates and bring his child back."