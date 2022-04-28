These Are the New Shinies Coming To Pokémon GO Fest 2022

Niantic has announced details for the most popular and anticipated Pokémon GO event of the year, the annual remote celebration Pokémon GO Fest 2022. This event will take place on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th, 2022 from 10 AM to 6:00 PM local time. Tickets cost $14.99 USD and will include access to different event gameplay on both days including a mysterious "special finale" event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. There will be content available for free-to-play Trainers as well. Now that the details are out, let's take a look at what we know so far when it comes to the Shiny Pokémon that will debut at GO Fest 2022 for the first time.

Here are the new Shiny species coming to Pokémon GO Fest 2022. You can observe them from left to right starting with row one.

Shiny Axew: Axew will be one of the most sought-after Shiny catches of Pokémon GO Fest 2022. This continues the pattern that started with the first remote GO Fest back in 2020 of a rare Dragon-type species including in Tier One raids. I believe that Axew will likely also be featured in the annual Dragon Week that will hopefully follow during Ultra Unlock 2022. Next to Axew, see its evolutions of Shiny Fraxure and Shiny Haxorus.

It is likely that we'll see more Shiny releases. We do already have confirmation that there will be a special Shaymin-inspired Pikachu wearing a costume that will be available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Note that Shiny rates will be higher on Saturday than they will on Sunday. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the events happening on both days of Pokémon GO Fest 2022.