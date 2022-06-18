These Are The Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest 2022 Winners

Earlier this year, we at Bleeding Cool showed off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen with an interesting twist, though. Most of these illustrations were not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. The series was a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. I ran through my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's we will follow up that series by looking at the winners picked by Pokémon TCG… which means that they actually will become cards.

The illustrations here will all be turned into promo cards in the future. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool to find out when and where you will be able to get these, as well as information regarding whether or not they will be exclusive to the illustrator's country of either Japan or the United States.

The overall winner is REND, who will receive $5,000 for this Arcanine card which depicts the Fire-type Pokémon lazing about with a Fletchling. The other two winners are the first Runners-Up from Japan and the United States of America respectively. Japan's Kasai Taiga illustrates Bulbasaur suspended between tree branches by its vines, with its cheerful face giving the impression that it is bouncing up and down. The United States' Julie Hang draws a moody Greninja, depicting this popular Pokémon brooding over a dark and evocative background. Each of these will be given $3,000.

It was a blast going through these and giving my thoughts on each of the cards. There is such a large amount of talent out there, much of it now closer to being discovered due to the spotlight this contest has given. If it were up to me, I'd be happy to collect an entire set of the 300 front-runners!

For more on these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest, you can check out the entire collection right here. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage on all things Pokémon daily.