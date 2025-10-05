Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Maze Theory, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, Vertigo Games

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Releases Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, as we see more of the gameplay for the first-player stealth title

Article Summary Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow reveals 14 minutes of new first-person stealth gameplay footage

Step into The City as Magpie, a master thief fighting against a ruthless regime in a steampunk world

Immersive VR mechanics let players pickpocket, lockpick, and stealthily explore branching heist paths

Use a wide arsenal of tools and archery to distract, disable, and outsmart foes in a dynamic environment

VR developer Maze Theory and publisher Vertigo Games released a new video for Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, showing off more of the gameplay and features. The 14-minute video, which we have for you here, goes more in-depth about how everything works and shows a little bit of a level where you are trying to steal a specific item from a library. Enjoy the video here as the game is supposed to be released before year's end on PSVR2, SteamVR, and Meta Quest.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the powerful and feared by the oppressed. Its rooftops form a labyrinth above the narrow, twisting streets. The City Watch prowls relentlessly, enforcing the iron will of Baron Ulysses Northcrest, a tyrant who crushes rebellion before it can take root. You are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest's brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is, until you uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past. Use immersive VR mechanics to steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City. Unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy that looms over its very foundation.

