Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Releases Extended Gameplay Video
Check out the latest video for Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, as we see more of the gameplay for the first-player stealth title
Article Summary
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow reveals 14 minutes of new first-person stealth gameplay footage
- Step into The City as Magpie, a master thief fighting against a ruthless regime in a steampunk world
- Immersive VR mechanics let players pickpocket, lockpick, and stealthily explore branching heist paths
- Use a wide arsenal of tools and archery to distract, disable, and outsmart foes in a dynamic environment
VR developer Maze Theory and publisher Vertigo Games released a new video for Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, showing off more of the gameplay and features. The 14-minute video, which we have for you here, goes more in-depth about how everything works and shows a little bit of a level where you are trying to steal a specific item from a library. Enjoy the video here as the game is supposed to be released before year's end on PSVR2, SteamVR, and Meta Quest.
Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the powerful and feared by the oppressed. Its rooftops form a labyrinth above the narrow, twisting streets. The City Watch prowls relentlessly, enforcing the iron will of Baron Ulysses Northcrest, a tyrant who crushes rebellion before it can take root. You are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest's brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is, until you uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past. Use immersive VR mechanics to steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City. Unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy that looms over its very foundation.
- A Legendary Franchise Returns: Experience the world of Thief in VR for the first time, blending classic stealth gameplay with next-gen immersion.
- Master the Shadows: Stick to the darkness, evade patrols, and outmaneuver enemies with real-time stealth mechanics.
- Realistic Thieving: Pickpocket guards, pry open hidden compartments, and bypass locks with tactile VR interactions.
- Precision & Skill: Use an array of arrows and tools to distract, disable, or eliminate threats with immersive VR archery.
- Explore The City: Climb rooftops, sneak through back alleys, and uncover secrets in a dark, steampunk-inspired world.
- Choose Your Approach: Every heist offers multiple paths and playstyles—sneak past guards unseen or take them down from the shadows.