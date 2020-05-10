Thimbleweed Park Has A New Mini-Adventure Game On Steam

In case you're a fan of Thimbleweed Park and have been itching for something new, good news! There's a new adventure for you. Terrible Toybox has released a brand new title for you to enjoy called Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure, in which you play a game developer named Delores Edmund in the year 1988. She's currently on hiatus from her job and decided that now was a good time to return to the TP for some R&R. She spends her time making a little cash on the side as a photographer for the local paper, but not much else is going on. Or is there? Because you know in this city, nothing is what it seems. The game is absolutely free for you to play as it will give you a sool adventure to explore featuring a new character you're not used to. What's more, if you enjoy what you played, the original game (as of when we're writing this) is 60% off on Steam for a grand total of $8. You can read more about the game below and check out the trailer.

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure started out as a prototype for Ron Gilbert's new point-and-click adventure game engine and grew into a fun little game. It is not a sequel to Thimbleweed Park and is probably missing all of the small bells and whistles that would make it a commercially viable game. This was a challenging game to make because we had to use almost exclusively "found art" from Thimbleweed Park to create all new puzzles. Also because we couldn't go outside IRL. As a thank you to our fans, we are releasing it for free as something you can have fun with in these odd times. You don't have to have played Thimbleweed Park to enjoy this mini-adventure. (But if you do enjoy it, why not check out Thimbleweed Park, hmm?)