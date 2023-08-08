Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Little Big Robots, MY.GAMES, Pixonic

Third War Robots Universe Title Little Big Robots Released

Little Big Robots will be the third War Robots game produced by MY.GAMES, as it is now available for mobile on both iOS and Android.

Mobile publisher MY.GAMES revealed the third title in the War Robots universe they are producing, as Little Big Robots is out now. The game is a mobile shooter created by Pixonic team, as they have created a new experience in the franchise by turning the setting into a light-hearted brawl for all. The game continues to use familiar robots and settings but has evolved to be a much more fun and accessible game with new features, game modes, and robots. We got the full details below as it's now available on iOS and Android.

"The new game has its own unique style and vibe. While the original War Robots and War Robots: Frontiers offer more of a classic and serious sci-fi setting, Little Big Robots is much more relaxed and bright. It suits all types of players and can be enjoyed with friends, family and people from all over the world. The mechs in the game are much more than just battle machines — they are cute and full of life (still giant and heavily armed, though). There are many types to choose from — bipeds, four-legged, and even flying ones. Some of them you may remember from the original War Robots; others are completely new."

"Build making is an essential part of the War Robots franchise, and Little Big Robots inherits that tradition. Every single mech in the game has unique abilities and can be equipped with any type of weapon: shotguns, machine guns, grenades, rockets, etc. This helps to create dozens upon dozens of different builds. Moreover, there is no need to choose only one: players can pick up to five different robots in a fight. The game also offers a variety of modes for all skill levels, whether you prefer to play solo or in a duo like to clash with enemies in 4v4 or take your chances in Battle Royale (a brand-new mode for the War Robots franchise). Every map is full of hidden pathways and destructible covers. Players can use their tactical skills to the full: blow up walls, use plunging fire and hide in the bushes. But despite personal skill being important, the new game is all about having fun and a good time."

