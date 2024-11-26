Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Black Screen Records, This War of Mine

This War Of Mine – Forget Celebrations Reveals Release Date

This War Of Mine – Forget Celebrations has a release date, as well as a 10th Anniversary vinyl soundtrack from Black Screen Records

Article Summary This War Of Mine - Forget Celebrations DLC drops December 11, 2024, with proceeds going to charity.

The DLC's funds aid War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine, and Indie Games Poland Foundation.

A special vinyl soundtrack by Black Screen Records will also support these vital organizations.

The game continues to educate on war's harsh realities and receives global recognition for humanitarian efforts.

11 Bit Studios has confirmed the release date for the charity DLC of This War Of Mine, Forget Celebrations, as well as a special vinyl soundtrack. First off, the DLC will be released on December 11, 2024, and all of the proceeds will go to War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine, and Indie Games Poland Foundation. Meanwhile, the company has partnered with Black Screen Records to release a vinyl soundtrack for the game, with proceeds from it going to the same causes. We have more info on the DLC below.

This War Of Mine – Forget Celebrations

The game's stark portrayal of reality, where morality erodes under the weight of war, has transcended the boundaries of the gaming industry, earning a place in prestigious exhibitions such as those at the Imperial War Museum in London and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Through charity DLC, the game continuously raises funds for War Child, an organization dedicated to supporting children affected by war. Following Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, all proceeds from one week of This War of Mine sales were donated, generating $850k for the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Furthermore, This War of Mine has influenced academic settings globally, offering lecturers a unique way to educate students on the harsh realities of war. It became the first video game to be officially recognized as "supplementary material" by Poland's Ministry of Education, with an educational version available for free on the government website for Polish students and teachers. Recently, the game received a Special Recognition Award from Amnesty International, honoring its role in raising awareness of international humanitarian law. Yet, for all this acclaim, we remain troubled by the state of the world today.

This is why the new playable content is titled Forget Celebrations. Innocent lives are still being lost on battlefields; new conflicts are erupting, arms production escalates to feed war's demand, and civilians and soldiers continue to face unimaginable brutality. With the world bleeding, we believe it is vital to keep pushing for change. In Forget Celebrations, players return to war-torn Pogoren to follow the story of Katia, a seasoned war correspondent. While struggling to write a book on the brutal realities of war, a missile attack devastates her home, forcing her into an even harsher fight for survival and the recovery of her gathered material. All studio proceeds from Forget Celebrations will be donated to support our charity partners in this anniversary initiative: War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine Foundation, and Indie Games Poland. Stay tuned to learn how you can make a difference.

