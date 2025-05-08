Posted in: Activision, Games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Video Games | Tagged: Iron Galaxy Studios, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

THPS Fest Happens Tonight For Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be celebrating the soundtrack with a new livestream as the THPS Fest kicks off tonight on Twitch

Article Summary THPS Fest livestream celebrates Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 soundtrack on Twitch at 6pm PT tonight

Event features hosts Salema Masakela, Steezus, and Nora Vacsoncellos, plus skater interviews and live music

Musical performances include Danny Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Adolescents, and Urethane, with possible surprises

Pre-order bonuses include demo access, exclusive items, early play, and a Birdhouse skateboard in Collector's Edition

Activision and Iron Galaxy Studios will be celebrating the soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 tonight, as THPS Fest will be held on Twitch this evening. Starting at 6pm PT tonight, Salema Masakela, Steezus, and Nora Vacsoncellos will host the event as they interview professional skaters and content creators, show off more of the game, and have live musical performances by Danny Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Adolescents, and Urethane. Enjoy the livestream tonight as we're sure more surprises will be added last-minute.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 picks up seamlessly right where the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 game left off. Fans who pre-order any edition of the game starting today will receive access to the Foundry Demo in June and the Wireframe Tony Shader at launch. Additionally, pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions will grant players early access to the full game three days early beginning July 8. The Digital Deluxe Edition offers exclusive content that includes Doom Slayer and Revenant characters, in-game skate decks, Create-a-Skater items, and more. The Collector's Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Limited Edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck with a printed Tony Hawk autograph.

Choose from a legendary pro skater roster that includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Bob Burnquist, or opt for the new skaters, including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome. And, in true Tony Hawk's Pro Skater fashion, there will be secrets to unlock. The iconic soundtrack returns with fan-favorite songs from the original games, including "Ace of Spades" by Motorhead, "Amoeba" by Adolescents, "Mass Appeal" by Gang Starr, "96 Quite Bitter Beings " by CKY, "Not the Same" by Bodyjar, and KRS-One's "Outta Here," alongside new tracks that capture the spirit of modern skate culture.

