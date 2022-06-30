THQ Nordic Announces new Extreme Sports Title Stuntfest – World Tour

THQ Nordic has announced a brand new extreme sports title today as Stuntfest – World Tour will be coming to PC sometime later this year. Developed by Pow Wow Entertainment, this game is designed to be a destructive stunt royale where it is up to you to survive against everyone else in matches where total destruction is part of the strategy. You'll need to grab a stunt car and battle against other players who have about as much reckless abandonment as you do in multiple competition where you will show off various tricks, wreck into other players, and bounce around for some added style points. The game doesn't have an official launch window yet beyond "coming soon", but we do have the announcement trailer below so you get a glimpse of how it will look.

Stuntfest – World Tour combines racing, crashing, and destruction with a unique aimed ejection mechanism. 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various nerve-wrecking game modes. The goal? To shine on stage and become the winner of the festival! Characters turn into living bullets, ejected out of the vehicles, and catapulted hundreds of meters through the air. The players maintain control when maneuvering their character while hurtling over vast distances and after crashing through huge obstacles. Up in the air, the players can take advantage of quirky gadgets to reach secret shortcuts and turn the tables at the last second. And the best part: Recover after a high jump and dive back into the next vehicle on the road! Dive right into the crazy action circus of the global phenomenon Stuntfest! This destructive stunt royale is no place for weak bones! Grab your stunt car and battle against other players in adrenaline-loaded competitions. Show off your spectacular tricks – race, wreck and bounce with style. What are you waiting for? The show is about to start, see you there! A wild selection of the gutsiest competitions – from crash derby to a head-on-head glider race!

Customizable and upgradable vehicles – Your favorite is ready to be discovered!

Shoot for the stars! Eject from the car at the perfect moment to get ahead or for a surprise comeback.

Compete in the all-new trending extreme action sport. Become the next champion of the insane Stuntshow tournament!

From a punkster granny to a famous streamer – choose your favorite character and make it your own through various skins!