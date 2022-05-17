THQ Nordic Announces New RTS Action-Adventure Title The Valiant

THQ Nordic revealed a brand new game on the way from developer Kite Games with the RTS action-adventure game The Valiant. According to the devs, this game will have a greater focus on tactical combat with smaller forces rather than major battles. You'll need to carefully select your forces and make the hard choices both before and during battle to get the best outcome, with consequences on both sides if you lose. This includes deciding the best equipment and fighting style for each member. The game will also come with a pair of multiplayer modes as you can do competitive or cooperative.

You and three friends can take part in the Last Man Standing mode together and hold your ground against waves of enemies, including mini-bosses and bosses. Or you can switch over to the PvP mode for 1vs1 or 2v2 scenarios where you capture control points and build up forces. Bigger victories offer bigger customizations to use later. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it will eventually be released on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below!

Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th Century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you fight through an epic single-player campaign, then take your skills online in both cooperative and competitive MP modes. Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more

Six Hero Squads each with 3 different skill trees provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes

Large array of weapons and armors to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with their own stats and special skill options

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds

Play cooperative with friends in the 3-player "Last Man Standing" mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics

Play competitively in The Valiant multiple PvP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play