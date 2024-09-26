Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Riyo Games, Threads Of Time

Threads Of Time Revealed During 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Riyo Games has revealed their latest game in the works at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, as Threads Of Time will be released sometime in 2025

Article Summary Riyo Games unveils Threads Of Time at 2024 Tokyo Game Show, releasing in 2025 on PC and Xbox.

Spiritual successor to Chrono Trigger with a rich story, RPG elements, and turn-based combat.

Explore eras from dinosaurs to mechanical marvels, uncover secrets, and battle through history.

Hand-crafted 2D characters with Unreal Engine 5 visuals bring retro charm to a modern adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Riyo Games revealed a new game this morning during the Tokyo Game Show, as we got a good look at Threads Of Time. The team behind the game is promoting it as a spiritual successor to Chrono Trigger, as they have created a rich story tied to a robust turn-based combat system and several RPG elements as you explore time in a fantasy world through a 2.5D animated lense. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be released on PC and Xbox sometime in 2025.

Threads Of Time

Explore different eras, assemble your party, and restore the ancient order of the Time Knights. From the majestic age of dinosaurs to the distant future teeming with mechanical marvels, every era is packed with adventure and secrets waiting to be unearthed. As you navigate this vast tapestry of history, uncover a sinister plot threatening to unravel the very fabric of time as told through striking anime cutscenes. From dinosaurs to mechanical robots, every battle is a test of strength and wit. Alongside your party, master the dynamic turn-based combat system to take down enemy defenses and bend time to your will to unleash powerful team combos upon your foes. Remake history and save the world!

Time-Traveling Adventure: From an age where dinosaurs roam to the far-flung future and alternate realms in between – travel across fantastic and distinctive time periods and discover the threads that bind the ages. Uncover an epic tale of interwoven fates and secrets that shaped civilizations…and follow the threads of a sinister plot that traverses the tapestry of time.

From an age where dinosaurs roam to the far-flung future and alternate realms in between – travel across fantastic and distinctive time periods and discover the threads that bind the ages. Uncover an epic tale of interwoven fates and secrets that shaped civilizations…and follow the threads of a sinister plot that traverses the tapestry of time. Timeless Turn-Based Combat: Weave together powerful attacks in visually dynamic, strategic turn-based battles. Bend time to your will, unravel enemies' defenses, and unleash your party's full potential through devastating team combos.

Weave together powerful attacks in visually dynamic, strategic turn-based battles. Bend time to your will, unravel enemies' defenses, and unleash your party's full potential through devastating team combos. Heroes From Across Ages: Assemble a party of charismatic and unique characters recruited from different eras. Restore the ancient Order of the Time Knights and unite heroes from across epochs to defend the timeline from impending chaos and corruption.

Assemble a party of charismatic and unique characters recruited from different eras. Restore the ancient Order of the Time Knights and unite heroes from across epochs to defend the timeline from impending chaos and corruption. Retro Charm Meets Modern Visuals: Step into vibrant worlds powered by Unreal Engine 5, meet lovingly hand-crafted 2D characters, and experience the timeless charm of pixel art as you explore through the ages. Threads of Time captures the essence of your favorite retro RPGs, wrapped in a new and immersive adventure.

