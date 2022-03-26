Three Kingdoms: Legends Of War Will Be Published In The West

Tilting Point announced this week that they'll be publishing the Action Square title Three Kingdoms: Legends Of War in the West. The game has already been released for mobile devices in South Korea, Japan, and Australia, seeing tons of success in the APAC region, so now they look to bring that same success over to Europe and North America. For those who haven't seen the game yet, this is an action RPG where you fight in the middle of the Three Kingdoms Saga. You'll be able to collect over 80 officers on your journey through the story as you defeat mystic beasts and take part in fights ranging from 1-v-1 to massive 50-v-50 battles. You can currently pre-register for the game on Android, no word on when iOS will open up yet, and there's still no target date for launch beyond it happening in 2022.

"Action Square created an incredibly compelling game in Three Kingdoms: Legends of War, so its years-long success in its current markets is no surprise and we look forward to accelerating the global growth of the game," said Samir Agili, president and Co-CEO of Tilting Point. "Utilizing our knowledge of the regions combined with our publishing and marketing expertise, we will introduce Three Kingdoms: Legends of War to a huge new audience, just as we have successfully done before in East to West partnerships." "We've been proud to create, support and grow Three Kingdoms: Legends of War over the past five years and know that with Tilting Point we will be able to scale the game in new Western markets," said Action Square CEO, Yeonjun Kim. "Tilting Point has proven time and again that they can successfully publish Korean games in North America and Europe bolstered by their expertise in marketing and publishing for both Eastern and Western territories."