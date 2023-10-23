Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chaosmonger Studio, Three Minutes To Eight

Three Minutes To Eight Launches For PC This Week

Assemble Entertainment has officially released Three Minutes To Eight, as you can now play the game on PC via Steam and GOG.

Developer Chaosmonger Studio and publisher Assemble Entertainment have released their latest game, Three Minutes To Eight, on PC for GOG and Steam. In case you haven't had a chance to see this one yet, the game puts you in the position of a man who is trying to prevent his own death, which he knows is going to happen in three minutes at the stroke of eight. It will be up to you to learn from what happens and unlock different aspects to determine why you die at that specific time and prevent it from happening. You can check out the trailer for the game below to give you a better idea of what's up, as it has officially been released this morning.

"Set in the near future, Three Minutes to Eight tells an unnerving story full of twists and turns requiring players to solve the mystery of the protagonist's death. It's up to players to unravel what lies beneath, uncover secret paths, find ways to cheat death and unlock multiple endings. Each run is distinct, with randomized elements and unique events, urging players to revisit the game multiple times to discover all its hidden mysteries. Three Minutes to Eight features intriguing dialogue with a roster of interesting – and fully voiced acted – NPCs who deepen the game's gripping narrative. With its unique short-burst gameplay, it allows for infinite replayability, boasting numerous endings and hidden mysteries in each playthrough."

Stunning Pixel Art: Explore futuristic locations created in voxel art, featuring pixel-art characters designed and animated frame-by-frame to create a unique neon aesthetic.

Explore futuristic locations created in voxel art, featuring pixel-art characters designed and animated frame-by-frame to create a unique neon aesthetic. Multiple Endings: Finish multiple runs, each with unique and randomized elements and events, in order to unlock more endings.

Finish multiple runs, each with unique and randomized elements and events, in order to unlock more endings. Unravel the Mystery: Why are you destined to die at 7:57PM? It's up to you to discover and find a way to stop it.

