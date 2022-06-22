Three New Ultra Beasts To Debut At In-Person Pokémon GO Fest 2022

Niantic has announced the arrival of three new Ultra Beasts as well as a new method of catching them in Pokémon GO. These Ultra Beasts won't be available to everyone upon release, though. Let's get into the details.

Here's what Niantic had to say about the release of Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree at on-location Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events:

New Ultra Beasts: Unlike Nihilego, these three new Ultra Beasts will not be in Raids. Instead, Trainers who attend the in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events coming up this summer will be able to obtain not only Sky Forme Shaymin but also an Ultra Beast as part of their Special Research. Here is where each new Ultra Beast can be found:: Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin on July 1st – 3rd, 2022: Pheromosa Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle on July 22nd – 24th, 2022: Buzzwole Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo on August 5th – 7th, 2022: Xurkitree

Watch it here. What about the rest of us?: Niantic confirms that after these Ultra Beasts debut at the in-person Pokémon GO Fest events, we will get a chance to catch them in normal gameplay during the Season of GO. That means before September 2022. I find this to be a strong indication of what the remote finale event toward the end of the summer will include. Perhaps the GO Fest attendees will get these three in Special Research and then the later GO Fest finale will open them up as Ultra Beast Tier Five Raids. We shall see!

The first new ball since the Premier Ball arrived in raids comes courtesy of Rhi of the GO Ultra Recon Squad. Niantic writes: Other exclusive Pokémon encounters at on-location GO Fest 2022 events: Cowboy Hat Snorlax: Are they trolling Cowboy Hat Caterpie guy at this point!? Unown A, B, E, L, R, S, T, U (Shiny capable)

Event Bonuses: All locations all event hours: ½ Hatch Distance Event-themed Field Research, snapshot surprise, stickers and confetti Berlin all event hours, Seattle and Sapporo during the park session only: 4 extra Special Trades (max 6/day) Trades made during the event will require less Stardust Four Collection Challenges, themed to in-park habitats Up to 9 total daily Raid Passes Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts will earn twice as many Mysterious Components.

