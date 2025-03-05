Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Throne & Liberty

Throne & Liberty Reveals Details About "Wilds Of Talandre" Expansion

Throne & Liberty has revealed new details about their first major expansion, Wilds Of Talandre, set to be released tomorrow

Article Summary Explore the new Talandre Zone with powerful bosses and quests to level up to 55.

Nebula Island offers PvP and PvE across six zones, with time limits and charge stones for more access.

Discover the updated Artifact System for custom skills and bonuses from Nebula Island and dungeons.

Enjoy new lifestyle content with 24 fish, cooking recipes, and Amitoi expeditions for unique rewards.

Amazon Games revealed new details about the first major expansion coming to Throne & Liberty this week, as we learn what's coming in Wilds of Talandre. The expansion will basically add content across the board as you'll encounter a new zone called Talandre Zone, a new location with Nebula Island, a revamp of the Weapon Mastery system, a new Artifact System, and more. We have the developer video here and the dev notes below, as this expansion arrives tomorrow, March 6.

Throne & Liberty – Wilds of Talandre

New Talandre Zone: The Talandre Zone is an entirely new region with fresh challenges and rewards. Players can explore the Temple of Truth, face off against powerful new field bosses and take characters to level 55, while unlocking exciting new events.

The Talandre Zone is an entirely new region with fresh challenges and rewards. Players can explore the Temple of Truth, face off against powerful new field bosses and take characters to level 55, while unlocking exciting new events. Solo Dungeons and 3-Star Dungeons: Talandre brings new solo dungeons and a new tier of difficulty for players looking to conquer some of the most demanding dungeons in Solisium. 3-Star Dungeons unlock at level 55 and offer rare rewards, including Epic II Gear Sets, Training Dew, Abyssal Contract Tokens, and more.

Talandre brings new solo dungeons and a new tier of difficulty for players looking to conquer some of the most demanding dungeons in Solisium. 3-Star Dungeons unlock at level 55 and offer rare rewards, including Epic II Gear Sets, Training Dew, Abyssal Contract Tokens, and more. Nebula Island: A new island that brings inter-server content where players can engage in PvP and PvE activities across six distinct regions, including one peaceful zone (Fog Forest) and four war zones where PvP is always enabled. Players can spend up to 7 hours per week there, with additional time available through Nebula Charge Stones.

A new island that brings inter-server content where players can engage in PvP and PvE activities across six distinct regions, including one peaceful zone (Fog Forest) and four war zones where PvP is always enabled. Players can spend up to 7 hours per week there, with additional time available through Nebula Charge Stones. New Artifact System: With the new Artifact system, players can unlock unique skills and bonuses with customizable sets to redefine their play style. Artifacts can be obtained from Nebula Island and Abyss Dungeons in the Talandre region.

With the new Artifact system, players can unlock unique skills and bonuses with customizable sets to redefine their play style. Artifacts can be obtained from Nebula Island and Abyss Dungeons in the Talandre region. Weapon Mastery Revamp: The weapon mastery system gets a major update, allowing players to further customize their combat style. The new system introduces key nodes, skill alterations, and the ability to experiment with various weapons and builds, providing a deeper strategy for players to explore.

The weapon mastery system gets a major update, allowing players to further customize their combat style. The new system introduces key nodes, skill alterations, and the ability to experiment with various weapons and builds, providing a deeper strategy for players to explore. New Lifestyle Content: For those who prefer a more laid-back experience in Solisium, Talandre also introduces 24 new fish, 10 new cooking recipes, and additional collectibles like the Cornelian Cherry Tree. Players can also send their Amitoi companions on expeditions to uncover new rewards.

