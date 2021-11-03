Thunder Tier One Will Be Released In Early December

Krafton Inc. revealed this week that they will finally be releasing Thunder Tier One during the first week of December. We haven't heard a ton about this game as the company has been primarily focused on the latest PUBG efforts across three different titles, but now we know the game will be dropping onto PC on December 7th, 2021, and is available for pre-order as we speak. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game has been designed to be a realistic top-down shooter where you'll be put into an elite task force who are constantly going off on missions to fight off a specific terrorist organization. You'll need to work with your team and utilize every skill at your disposal to stop their plans and achieve your goals. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below.

Set in the 90's, sometime after the fall of the USSR, Thunder Tier One is a realistic top-down shooter where you join an elite special operations team tasked with stopping a terrorist organization. In 4-player co-op or solo with AI teammates, players must carefully select their gear and utilize all their tactical skills to complete each operation successfully. A paramilitary-turned terrorist organization known as SBR have carried out a series of attacks on civilian targets in the Eastern European nation of Salobia. Thunder has been deployed to locate SBR leader Marko Antonov and put an end to his campaign of terror. Designed to be played in 4-player co-op, the 9-mission campaign takes you through various scenarios where teamwork and communication is key to completing each operation successfully. In solo mode, you will be joined by three AI teammates who will react intelligently to each situation they face. You can also take charge and issue them with a variety of individual and group commands to ensure they are executing your plan. How much you manage them is completely up to you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Thunder Tier One – Official Campaign Trailer | Launch Date Announcement (https://youtu.be/YVgFHnhc_yc)