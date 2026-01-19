Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: DigixArt, Tides of Tomorrow

Tides Of Tomorrow Changes Release Date to April

After originally being planned for release in late February, THQ Nordic has pushed back the release date for Tides Of Tomorrow to April

Article Summary Tides Of Tomorrow's release date has moved from February 24 to April 22 after player feedback.

The delay allows Digixart to respond to input from the playable demo and closed beta testing.

Set in a post-apocalyptic, flooded world, players must confront the threat of mysterious Plastemia.

Make impactful decisions, explore floating platforms, and interact with dynamic characters.

THQ Nordic and developer Digixart have announced that they have changed the launch date for their upcoming game, Tides of Tomorrow. The game was original slated to be released on February 24, but those plans have changed as the team announced they have pushed the game back to April 22. The decision apparently game from player feedback, as stated by the company, "Following extensive feedback gathered from the Tides of Tomorrow playable demo and an ongoing closed beta, the development team determined that additional time is needed to respond to player input and implement improvements."

Tides Of Tomorrow

In a flooded, post-apocalyptic world plagued by a mysterious disease called Plastemia, you embark on a single-player mission – yet you'll never be alone. You'll constantly feel the presence of other Tidewalkers through the echoes of those who came before you. A world struggling to survive in the wake of the Great Flood. As a deadly plastification threatens to kill all living things, steel yourself to face the numerous challenges posed by this ocean planet. Find a cure, explore floating platforms, or deal with the threats exposed by the community.

As you delve deeper into the mysteries of Elynd, you'll never be alone… As you explore Elynd you'll encounter a diverse cast of characters. Each one has their own moods, motivations and perspectives on the planet's fortunes. Choose your allies carefully, as every decision has the potential to create new adversaries. Keep one close eye on your friends' adventures too! Their actions will shape your own story, requiring you to carefully react to an unpredictable world.

Follow your friends or favourite streamers on their own adventures.

Sail through uncertain waters, gathering resources to improve your chances of survival.

Explore diverse floating platforms set amongst unique landscapes.

Encounter iconic and unforgettable characters ready to help – or hinder – your progress.

