Tilting Point Releases MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight

Tilting Point has released the sequel MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight for mobile devices this week with a number of new improvements. Developed by Swedish studio FunRock and Prey Studios, the game is basically bringing out the best of the previous version and putting more power in your hands to do what you need to do in order to find, mold, and manage the next major MMA champion. That includes making your own gym for people to train in, watching them compete to see who has what it takes, finding their look, and getting them out into the octagon. The game is free right now on iOS and Android for you to play.

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight builds on the hit gameplay of MMA Manager, as players step into the role of a MMA manager growing the skill and prestige of their fighters. As manager, they hire trainers, purchase gyms and fill them with state-of-the-art equipment, plan out their fights, pick up coaches that know their way around a ring, and of course, recruit their very own champions in the making, from tanky heavyweights, to agile lightweights.

A dynamic planner allows players to think ahead and create a specific plan for each new fight to never be caught off guard. With each new opponent, fighters learn and improve. Using this to their advantage, players can train their fighters in their very own gyms to teach them new skills and train them to master new and improved tactics. MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight features new single-player campaigns designed to test strength and tactical ability in the ring. When a player's team has what it takes, they can pit their best fighters against other players' teams in the competitive Fight Club. The fun and fights will continue with upcoming in-game events throughout the rest of the summer and fall and beyond.