Timburr & Klink Raids Have A Boosted Shiny Rate In Pokémon GO

When raiding in Pokémon GO, Shiny hunters may feel the impulse to raid for their favorite species. One thing to be aware of, though, is that generally the Shiny rate of Pokémon in raids is not boosted above the wild rate… which is a staggering one in 450. Those are rough odds, especially when using a purchased raid pass, but there are a couple of species currently in raids that have a boosted Shiny rate. Timburr and Klink both, as raid and Egg only Pokémon, are much more readily available as Shinies, so get those raid passes ready and prepare to hunt for Shiny Timburr and Shiny Klink.

The Silph Road researchers currently have the Shiny rate for Klink at an estimated one in 51. While this research was done before the release of Shiny Timburr, it can be assumed that Timber boasts the exact same boosted Shiny rate, as this is standard for raid and Egg only Pokémon. Absol and Mawhile, who aren't currently in raids but are certainly fan favorites when they are, also possess this Shiny rate.

Both Timburr and Klink can be easily solo'd by any level Pokémon GO player. They are Tier One raid bosses, and will be quickly taken down by utilizing any good counter. Timburr is a Fighting-type Pokémon and is weak to Psychic-types, and Klink is a Steel-type that is weak to Ground-types and Fire-types. Defeating these raid bosses isn't the difficult part, though: that would be maintaining patience while Shiny hunting. While it's much more efficient to raid for Timburr and Klink instead of, for example, Roggenrola who is currently both in raids and the wild with the standard rate of one in 450, it's important to remember that one in 51 as a Shiny rate still presents a challenge. Klink, Timburr, Shinx, Absol, and Mawhile are best seen as longterm Shiny goals, as they are frequent raid bosses that Niantic will always offer chances at for trainers.