Timelie Receives One Last Launch Trailer Before Release

Before Urnique Studio and Milk Bottle Studio release Timelie next week, the game has received one last launch trailer. The game has been getting a bit of praise online leading up to the formal release, which will take place on May 21st, 2020. This is one of those very unique and run puzzle games that will have you working with the way time operates in order to solve the challenges ahead of you. But be careful what you manipulate, as everything comes with a consequence and there are challenges that come with bending time to your will. You can watch the official launch trailer below along with a quick description of the game, as it will be released on Steam this coming Thursday. Best of luck al all of you who look to help the young girl and her cat escape this weird but fun maze.

Every second matters in Timelie, a stealth puzzle game that puts the power of time in your very hands. Trapped in an abstract and surreal world, a girl and a mysterious cat must work together to escape their surroundings, pursued by a nameless enemy at every turn. The Timeline ability gives players the power to control time just like a media player. Drag the Timeline left rewind time and undo your past mistakes. Drag it right to watch your future unfold and gain you valuable information to change your past. Control both the girl and the cat simultaneously, timing their movements and actions to complement each other, escape detection, distract enemies, and ultimately escape the world they're trapped in. Experience cooperative play for a single player like never before. Lose yourself in a vibrant world filled with colorful abstractions and surreal visuals. Explore strange realms filled with danger…but also discovery.