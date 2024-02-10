Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Autoexec Games, TimeMelters

TimeMelters Reveals Its Release Date For February

Autoexec Games has revealed its official release date for TimeMelters, as the game will be released at the end of February.

Article Summary Autoexec Games announces TimeMelters to launch on PC via Steam February 28.

Time-based strategy game, TimeMelters, to arrive on PS5 and XSX|S later.

TimeMelters features a witch protagonist fighting in a superstitious era.

Includes single-player, co-op, challenge, and speedrun modes with Friend's Pass.

Indie game developer and publisher Autoexec Games dropped a new video this week for TimeMelters, showing off the game and revealing its release date. The team confirmed the game will launch Version 1.0 for PC via Steam on February 28, followed by a console version on PS5 and XSX|S sometime later this year. You can check out the video here as the game will be about in a matter of weeks.

TimeMelters

In a time shrouded in fear and superstition, where the mere whisper of witchcraft could ignite a fiery pyre, an innocent woman named Teagan finds herself condemned to the flames. However, fate had other plans as an unlikely ally rescued Teagan from the clutches of death. Now armed with newfound power and a burning desire for justice, Teagan embarks on an extraordinary adventure to protect the city that sought to destroy her. TimeMelters is a strategic witch-battler that blends spellcasting, environmental manipulation, and fast-paced combat. Players can tackle the game in single-player mode, team up with a friend in a two-player co-op, or challenge themselves in speedrun mode.

Time Manipulation: Rewind time and use your past self as an ally to play custom strategies to divide and conquer an almost never-ending horde of foes.

Rewind time and use your past self as an ally to play custom strategies to divide and conquer an almost never-ending horde of foes. Hybrid Gameplay: Plan and execute strategies and embark on various missions such as puzzle maps, boss fights, escort missions, survival, and more.

Plan and execute strategies and embark on various missions such as puzzle maps, boss fights, escort missions, survival, and more. Engaging Storyline: Travel back to a dark era when witchcraft was punishable by death and prepare for an engaging campaign with twists, turns, and jaw-dropping revelations!

Travel back to a dark era when witchcraft was punishable by death and prepare for an engaging campaign with twists, turns, and jaw-dropping revelations! Multiple Game Modes: Play the whole campaign with a friend online with a free Friend's Pass on Steam. In Challenge mode, you can test your brain power with 40 mind-bending, 4-D thinking challenges or race against the clock to the top of the leaderboards in the Speedrun Mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!