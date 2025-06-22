Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Lunheim Studios, Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping

Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping Arrives Tomorrow

If you're looking to take care of fish as a game, you'll be happy to know that Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping is out this Monday

Article Summary Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping releases June 23 for Steam, blending cozy gaming with fishkeeping fun.

Customize your desktop aquarium, breed unique fish, and decorate with dozens of plants and themes.

Engage with friends, trade fish, visit other aquariums, and join community events and competitions.

Enjoy daily relaxing sessions with fishing minigames, social features, and a charming Tiny Mode.

Indie game developer Lunheim Studios and publisher Future Friends Games are set to release their new game, Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping, for Steam tomorrow. This is a cozy social fish keeping title where you start off simply with a tank and a fish, as you choose what goes in here over time and how you want it to look. You can shrink it into a tiny mode on your desktop as if it were right there, but you'll still have to keep it clean and keep the creatures fed. We have more details here, as the game drops on June 23.

Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping

Tiny Aquarium: Social Fishkeeping is an innovative real-time online aquarium simulator where players can breed and sell fish, decorate their aquariums, and visit friends' aquatic spaces. The game encourages daily engagement with bite-sized sessions that are designed to be relaxing and rewarding without the stress of timers. Begin a relaxing journey toward building your dream aquarium. Hatch new fish, customize your aquarium, and interact with your friends.

Create the aquarium of your dreams, and place it on your desktop as a companion using Tiny Mode. The fish can keep you company throughout the day, whether you're working, studying, or just kicking back with some videos! Discover and learn about dozens of real and fantasy fish, with new ones being added regularly so there is always something to look forward to. Visit strangers, trade fish, and join in on fun new events. Or go for a relaxing sea trip with the new fishing minigame! Grab a rod and kick back – alone, with friends, or even with strangers, chatting and browsing other aquariums as you go. Upgrade your rod and ship and be on the lookout for the most dazzling catch.

Interactive Gameplay: Engage in social fishkeeping by visiting friends' aquariums and helping with tasks.

Engage in social fishkeeping by visiting friends' aquariums and helping with tasks. Customization: Personalize aquariums with various decorations, plants, and backgrounds.

Personalize aquariums with various decorations, plants, and backgrounds. Fish Breeding: Discover and breed unique fish with distinct characteristics and behaviors.

Discover and breed unique fish with distinct characteristics and behaviors. Minimize: You can minimize your aquarium to sit at a corner of your screen as you do other stuff at the same time.

You can minimize your aquarium to sit at a corner of your screen as you do other stuff at the same time. Community Features: Connect and share experiences with other players online. Visit your friends, join competitions, and complete community challenges.

