TinyBuild Games Releases Episode Two Of Not For Broadcast

In an alternate 1980s where the nation stumbles towards dystopia, join the National Nightly News team as they document the latest political scandal, the rise of a radical government, and which celebrity has for some reason written a book about it all. You only came in to clean the studio – but in a bizarre twist of fate, it's now up to you to determine exactly what goes on air.

Thrown into the eye of the storm, you will continue to be thrust into the hot-seat of the National Nightly News broadcast center – just as the country outside threatens to tear itself apart. Balancing management with clever choices, you'll need to keep things together as you manage four studio live feeds, censor unwanted language on the fly and cut to ads when it all goes wrong. Originally launched as a game using slapstick and farce to seed in a satirical commentary, Not For Broadcast's newest chapter now takes a no-holds-barred approach to our relationship with live news, asking the question: should both sides have their say?