TMNT NES Game On Auction At Heritage Auctions

The TMNT NES game that was released in 1989 remains one of the hardest games I have ever attempted to play. It took me years and years to finally beat the damn water level. As I got older, I broke many a controller on that level. That is not to say I didn't spend hours and hours playing this game because I totally did. The TMNT were my whole life back then, and even though it would frustrate me so, I couldn't help but play it. On auction over at Heritage Auctions is a sealed copy of the game, which is sitting at $1,550. Check out the beautiful copy of the game down below.

Were You Bad At This TMNT Game As I Was?

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Wata 8.5 A+ Sealed [Oval SOQ TM], NES Ultra 1989 USA. On a scale from 1 to Cowabunga, this copy definitely deserves a Cowabunga. Despite some light signs of handling, this Wata 8.5 A+ has no shortage of eye appeal. We can imagine there are a lot of Turtles fans who would be thrilled to finally add the game that features the Turtles' first home console appearance to their shelf." I also love now later in life that this does not have the boys in their different color bands and that this is more comic based. Between this and the Playmates toyline, little kid me was in heaven.

I would love to grab a copy of this someday, but I think that day may have passed, seeing as how every time this TMNT game goes up for sale now, it is super expensive. Nevertheless, if you are interested in this copy, go here and bid on it. While there, check out the other games taking bids today and maybe bid on them as well.