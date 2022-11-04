TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Will Get A Special PS5 Edition

TMNT fans who own a PS5 will be happy to know that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to the console. In a combined partnership between Merge Games, Dotemu, developer Tribute Games, and Nickelodeon, PS5 players will finally be able to get into the game with all the enhancements that would come with the next-gen version. To mark the occasion, they will also be releasing a special edition of the game across all platforms that will come with a ton of goodies inside, as you can see from the image below. The PS5 edition will be out on November 25th, with the special edition coming a few weeks later, but no date has been confirmed by the company yet.

"Featuring the original 1980's cartoon voice actors reprising their classic roles, the Heroes in a Half Shell return to brawl in the streets from Manhattan to Coney Island as they face off against the Foot Clan in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Inside the standard versions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, courtesy of Merge Games, players will find a 24-page "Pocket Guide" featuring character bios and in-game animation sprites, as well as a flexible pizza-shaped PVC keyring. Signature Edition Games ups the ante with an extra-large slice of piping hot Heroes in a Half Shell goodness with a hellacious haul of collector's edition content available in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Inside the Signature Edition, players can grab:

A standard edition copy of the game.

One randomly selected TMNT eye mask, players will receive either Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, OR Leonardo

CD Soundtrack featuring 28 tracks presented in a pizza box-styled case

4x 30mm Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles metal pins

Metal Shredder keyring

Numbered autograph art card

80mm sewer manhole cover metal coaster

The collector's edition contents is presented in a unique Signature Edition box with a custom artwork box sleeve."