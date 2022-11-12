Today Is Teddiursa Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

The sun sets early today on Pokémon GO. The full moon will rise on our screens for a unique Pokémon GO Community Day with a focus on Teddiursa. While this normally wouldn't be that exciting of a Community Day due to Teddiursa already having it's Shiny released, we are actually getting a brand new evolution for this teddy bear Pokémon today. Ursaluna, originally introduced as a lost final stage in the Teddiursa evolutionary line in the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be available through evolving Teddiursa's evolution Ursaring. Be prepared, though, as there is a time limit to unlocking Ursaluna. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of today's Teddiursa Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Community Day Feature: Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokémon, who will, of course, have a boosted Shiny rate.

In-game map changes: Starting Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. and running until Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 6:00 a.m., there will be a full moon visible in the game's sky.

New Pokémon drop: While the moon is full, Ursaring will be able to evolve into Ursaluna. After the full moon leaves Pokémon GO, Trainers will only be able to evolve Ursaring to Ursaluna when the moon is full again.

Community Day attack: Evolving Teddiursa or Ursaring all the way up to Ursaluna will result in an Ursaluna suited with the special Charged Attack High Horsepower. This can be done during and up to five hours after Community Day hours.

Ticketed Community Day Special Research: The ticketed research Sweet Snack will be available in the Pokémon GO shop for $1 USD.

Community Day Bonuses: From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m local time: Triple Catch XP Double Catch Candy Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense Teddiursa photobomb from GO Snapshots An extra Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 50% Stardust discount on raids

Bonus Battle Raids: From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Niantic writes, "Trainers who defeat Ursaring in a special four-star Raid Battle will see more Teddiursa appearing in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. Teddiursa that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during November Community Day's three-hour event period."

