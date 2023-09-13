Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, Ultra Beasts

Today Is Ultra Beast Region Swap Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO have pulled a region swap in time for Raid Hour. Here is where you can find Kartana and Celesteela tonight.

Tonight is the second Raid Hour of the new "Adventures Abound" Season in Pokémon GO. During tonight's 6 PM – 7 PM Kartana & Celesteela Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will feature Tier Five Raids featuring these regional Ultra Beasts popping from Ultra Wormholes, but note that they will not be appearing in the regions in which they were seen last week. Last week, we saw Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere. Now, they've pulled off a swap. We have Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) ALL SEASON: Shadow Zapdos will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 are:

Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 : Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this September 2023:

September 1st – September 16th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric September 16th – October 6th: Gardevoir

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

September 10th – September 15th, 2023: Ultra Unlock: Paldea

Ultra Unlock: Paldea September 17th, 2023: Oddish Research Day

Oddish Research Day September 20th – September 24th, 2023: Psychic Spectacular

Psychic Spectacular September 23rd, 2023: September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced

September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced September 27th – October 5th, 2023: Out to Play

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 5th, 2023: Wooper with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Wooper with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 12th, 2023: Mankey with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Mankey with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 19th, 2023: Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 26th, 2023: Tentacool with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!