Tokoyo: The Tower Of Perpetuity Will Release In Early June

Playism revealed during Indie Live Expo 2022 that they will be releasing Tokoyo: The Tower Of Perpetuity into Early Access next month. This particular game is a 2D roguelike action platformer that has been staged in a regenerating tower, as you play as one of five characters who find themselves trapped inside while it transforms every 24 hours into an entirely new design. It's a little interesting to see as the game is still totally in Japanese in the trailer that came out with the news. Here's hoping you'll get a translated version when it drops onto PC and Nintendo Switch on June 2nd.

Lead one of five heroes through their trials and tribulations as they seek escape from a shifting tower constructed from the broken remains of a forgotten world. Learn each playable character's backstory as they climb, why the structure compelled them to enter it, and what it takes to truly escape from their repeating fate. Each hero can only protect themselves from the tower's many foes with screen-clearing magic skills that deal significant damage to enemies for a short time but take up to 30 seconds to recharge. Find items to reduce cooldown times, grant different effects to attacks, and help provide protection. Climb up high enough, and choose to pray to an angel or a devil capable of granting branching paths toward the tower's apex.

Sprint through a collection of unpredictable rooms filled with chaotic traps and enemy attacks reminiscent of a bullet hell shooter. Use powerful abilities to clear out the screen and deftly dodge foes with precision platforming while the cooldown timer replenishes! Defeat bosses by mastering the ebb and flow of spellcasting and dodging, and stay alive long enough to discover the next powerful artifact. Don't dawdle, as a karma meter begins to tick down further up the tower, with its depletion meaning certain doom.

Clear each floor with fury and finesse to earn points and soar up the daily leaderboards. Wander by gravemarkers of fellow travelers who failed their escalade and read their parting words. Perish before reaching the pinnacle and leave a helpful message for others on their attempts, or express frustration to the world from beyond the grave. Don't get too familiar with the fortress' surroundings; for every 24 hours a brand new tower arises, with fresh challenges within.