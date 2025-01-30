Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phoenixx Inc., Tokyo Indie Games Summit

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 Reveals Kichijoji Event Plans

Organizers for the Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 have revealed some of what they have in store for the Kichijoji event this March

Article Summary Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 scheduled for March 8-9 with live and online events in Kichijoji.

Stage events highlight indie games, VTuber battles, and Bandai Namco's RTS showdown.

Event offers free exhibitor space showcasing global indie games and premieres.

Summit celebrates community growth and innovation with inaugural game awards.

Phoenixx Inc., the organizers for the Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025, have confirmed some of what's being planned for this year's event. If you weren't already aware, the event will take place from March 8-9 in Tokyo, Japan, both in person at Musashino Public Hall and online for people who can't make the trip. Today, plans for their on-stage events were revealed, featuring an array of topics and presentations to be watched by indie creators, industry members, and consumers. We have more details for you below.

Stage Events

On Saturday, March 8th, catch the "Indie Game Journal" — live gameplay sessions of must-see indie titles and hidden gems straight from the show floor. Listen in as game publishers like Cygames and Bandai Namco share the inner workings of publishing studios. On Sunday, March 9th, select members from VTuber group NIJISANJI will battle it out alongside attendees in a special Blazing Sails "Kisshouji Pirate King Playoff." Afterward, behold attendees duking it out in a "Strongest King Match" in the fast-paced RTS Jelly Troops, presented by Bandai Namco's GYAAR Studio.

"Indie Game Journal Part 2" will continue to showcase the impressive games, wowing the crowds for viewers back home. The Tokyo Indie Games Summit Award will be held on the public day, March 9 (Sun), celebrating the unique and innovative indie games crafted by creators from around the world. Further details will be announced at a later date.

"Tokyo Indie Games Summit began with the aim of providing a place for indie game creators to gather, be inspired, and foster a sense of community," said Kazunori Sakamoto, CEO of Phoenixx and founder of Tokyo Indie Games Summit.. "To celebrate our third year, we are announcing the Tokyo Indie Games Summit Award."

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025

Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025 continues to unite indie creators and help raise their collective expertise to new heights. Building on top of last year's record number of 9,000 attendees, the Tokyo-based indie showcase continues to provide free exhibitor space to indie developers to showcase world premieres of new titles and fresh content for games from around the world! Bask in glorious new additions to Japan's gaming, music, and anime scene as Tokyo Indie Games Summit brings world-class indie game innovation to the art-fueled city of Kichijoji. Go hands-on with the latest content developed and published by event sponsors, including Phoenixx Inc., Bandai Namco Studios Inc. BYKING, BeXide, CRI Middleware Co., Ltd., G-Mode Corporation, KADOKAWA, MyDeare st, room6, Shochiku Co., Ltd., Scooter Films and Yokaze.

Tokyo Indie Games Summit extends a special thanks to this year's production partners, including Shibuya's animation and game design university Digital Hollywood Studio as well as custom-controller-based game development event make.ctrl.Japan. 2025's event partners include Digital Games Expo and Bandai Namco's indie-focused GYAAR Studio. To build upon its 2024 offerings, next year's Tokyo Indie Games Summit will expand the exhibition areas while continuing to provide a multi-day experience for industry professionals and consumers alike. Exhibitors can network with gaming professionals on Day One, and attendees of all ages, genders, and nationalities will find fresh experiences on Day Two.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!