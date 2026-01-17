Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ethan's Secretions, indie.io, Tomb of the Bloodletter

Tomb of the Bloodletter Will Arrive in Early February

A new roguelike typing game called Tomb of the Bloodletter has been given a launch date as it will arrive in early February

Every keystroke casts spells or triggers effects, making each word a weapon or hazard in classic roguelike runs.

Players explore cursed tombs as unique grave robbers, each with abilities that twist combat and word mechanics.

Dynamic Magicks alter how letters work each run, demanding tactical wordplay to survive shifting dungeon threats.

Indie game developer Ethan's Secretions and publisher indie.io have confirmed the launch date for their next game, Tomb of the Bloodletter. This is a classic typing game that's been tied with roguelike mechanics, as every letter and word you use holds power to defeat enemies as they come up, with making the best kind of words helping you defeat enemies faster. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game will be released on February 5 for Steam.

Tomb of the Bloodletter

Tomb of the Bloodletter is a roguelike built entirely around typing, turning the keyboard into an arsenal and every word into a potential weapon. When players enter a floor, Magicks are assigned directly to individual letters, each obeying strange and specific rules. A letter may strike harder when placed at the end of a word, another might restore health, while other Magicks punish certain patterns or combinations, requiring careful consideration of not just what word to spell, but how it is constructed.

The game is structured like a traditional roguelike, with tightly paced, randomized runs lasting around 30 minutes that end in either victory or defeat. Rather than focusing on long-term build optimization, the experience emphasizes the moment-to-moment puzzle each turn presents. Players always have access to their full keyboard, with Magicks shaping how letters behave rather than limiting which words can be played. Success isn't about having the largest vocabulary, but about tactical combinations, sequencing magick-infused letters at the right time to turn volatile interactions into powerful tools.

Each run sends players into a shifting, cursed tomb as one of four ill-fated grave robbers, each bringing unique quirks and abilities that twist the rules of combat. No matter who enters the tomb, survival is never clean, easy, or guaranteed. Every descent reshapes the dungeon, forcing adaptation as new threats and challenges emerge. The tomb crawls with cursed beasts, deceitful specters, and entities best left unspoken, each handcrafted with unique mechanics that demand clever thinking and precise wordplay to overcome. As runs progress, new Magicks are acquired whether players want them or not, slowly transforming the keyboard into an unstable spellbook that serves as both weapon and liability.

