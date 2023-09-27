Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: entei, pokemon, raikou, suicune

Tonight Is Johto Beasts Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2023

All three of the Legendary Beasts of Johto feature in tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour. What's coming to Raids in October 2023?

Today is the Johto Beasts Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that tonight, Wednesday, September 27th, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Raids that feature either the Water-type Suicune, the Fire-type Entei, or the Electric-type Raikou. All three of these Legendary Pokémon can be Shiny, so if you have yet to catch the entire trio as Shinies, take advantage of this Raid Hour before the rotation switches over to the Ultra Beast Guzzlord, who gets its Shiny form unlocked in October 2023. First, though, let's see what else is coming to Raids and Raid Hours in Pokémon GO moving forward.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

Here are the events coming in October 2023:

September 27th – October 2nd, 2023: Out to Play

Out to Play October 5th – October 9th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

As-of-yet unannounced event October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

