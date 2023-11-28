Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Lechonk, pokemon

Tonight Is Lechonk Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

The new Paldean species Lechonk which has a gender variant evoltuon features in tonight's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour event.

Article Summary Tonight's Lechonk Spotlight Hour brings increased wild encounters and Incense response specific to this new Paldean species.

Shiny Lechonk is up for grabs, featuring unique coloring to make it stand out, but evolving it requires luck with gender variants.

Enjoy double XP for catching Pokémon during Spotlight Hour by using Lucky Eggs for an even greater XP boost.

Future Pokémon GO events teased: December spawns, January and February activities, and new Mega Evolutions incoming.

Tonight is Lechonk Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 27th, this Paldean Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth and final Spotlight Hour of November 2023 in Pokémon GO, concluding the current Season entitled Adventures Abound. While we cannot confirm information regarding the next Season yet, we do indeed have some interesting leaks.

Lechonk is available to encounter in its Shiny form. Above, you can see the standard black and brown version of Lechonk. Shiny Lechonk is mostly pink, like a real pig, so you'll have no problem spotting the Shiny. I recommend Shiny hunting strongly for this hour because it's a bit more complicated to get a full Shiny Dex of Lechonk's evolutionary line than some other two-stage families. Lechonk's evolution of Oinklogne has a gender difference the same way we see Litleo, so you're going to have to get very lucky to get the right gender combo for evolution, even if you do catch three Shiny Lechonks.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus can be played while actively hunting. It's double XP for catching Pokémon. In order to take full advantage of this bonus, be sure to drop two Lucky Eggs at the start of Spotlight Hour. Those will help you accrue even more XP.

Looking ahead, dataminers have pulled new information from the game that alludes to the following upcoming releases:

December 2023 possibilities: Cetoddle, Wyrdeer, Shiny Vanillite, Shiny Cryogonal, Limited Cryogonal Research

January 2024 Possibilities: Shadow Ho-Oh Raid Weekend, Shadow Sinnoh Starters, Varoom, Kanto Tour Classic

February 2024 Possibilities: Drampa, Enamorous Elite Raids, Shiny Oricorio

Other assets added to the game: Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Decidueye, Mega Mewtwo Y, Mega Mewtwo X, Mega Metagross, Mega Sharpedo, Mega Mawile, Mega Audino, Mega Camerupt, and Mega Lucario.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

