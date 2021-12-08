Tonight Is Reshiram & Zekrom Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Dec. 2021

The Dragons continue to descend in Pokémon GO. Tonight is the second of three Reshiram and Zekrom Raid Hours happening this month, and this time it will take place during the Druddigon- and Deino-centric Dragonspiral Descent event. The hyper-powerful Reshiram and Zekrom will be appearing with increased frequency in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM local time tonight with their Shiny forms unlocked. Here are some tips to take advantage of this Raid Hour.

Post your Friend code on social media: If you're having trouble finding real-life friends to play Pokémon GO with, head over to the hell that Jack built (Twitter) and post your friend code with the hashtags #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids and #PokemonGOFriends. The invites will come in droves.

Coordinate with Friends: Now, if you do have access to a raid chat or a friend group that plays Pokémon GO, that can be a major plus. Coordinating with your Friends before raiding and sending invites to active players will go a long way toward making this hour more playable for those interested in these two Dragons.

Candy!: Now, the best way to catch Pokémon is to use Golden Razz Berries paired with Excellent Throws. However, I do recommend trying Silver Pinap Berries or, if you don't have those, standard Pinap Berries on your first few throws. That will increase the number of Candies you can earn if you do catch Reshiram or Zekrom using either of those types of Berries. This is a great choice because it is unlikely that we will see Reshiram and Zekrom for a long while in Pokémon GO. Niantic likes to make Dragon-type Legendaries into major features (think Rayquaza, Dialga, and Palkia), so it could be a long time before we get a chance to farm Candies for these two again. Take advantage of the opportunity while it's here.