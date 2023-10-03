Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, slowpoke

Tonight Is Slowpoke Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight Is Slowpoke Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here, you can learn how to take advantage of the special bonus and differentiate the Shiny.

Tonight is Slowpoke Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 3rd, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first Spotlight Hour of October 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the new Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in October 2023, so keep reading.

Slowpoke can indeed be Shiny, but keep an eye out… because it's not exactly easy to tell. The standard Slowpoke is pictured above, and the Shiny is just a touch lighter pink, so all I can say is watch out for that burst of sparkles. For the Spotlight Hour bonus, here's a tip. Queue up a big transfer by selecting the Pokémon you'd like to part with before the Spotlight Hour begins. Then, when 6 p.m. hits, execute the transfer, because tonight's bonus is double Candy for transferring.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023: Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

October 5th – October 9th, 2023: Detective Pikachu Returns event

October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

