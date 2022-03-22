Tonight Is Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is Sudowoodo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, March 22nd, Sudowoodo will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the fourth Spotlight Hour of March 2022 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Sudowoodo is the evolution of Bonsly and sometimes evolved Pokémon cannot be encountered as Shiny in the wild in Pokémon GO. However, Bonsly is a Baby Pokémon so Sudowoodo is actually considered the base form. It can indeed be found Shiny in the wild, and it is one hell of a Shiny. The standard Sudowoodo is pictured above with a brown, tree-like body and green protuberances on its arms. Shiny Sudowoodo takes on an olive green color and has dark magenta protuberances. Some compare it to a pickle, which is accurate if a bit disturbing.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is double Catch XP. To take advantage of this Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour, all you have to do is pop two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour and get to catching. Thankfully, you can easily cash in on this bonus passively while Shiny hunting.

Here is the current schedule of Spotlight Hours scheduled for March 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Paras Spotlight Hour with a bonus of double Catch Candy

None of the current April 2022 Spotlight Hours are known but it is likely that we will get an announcement regarding April 2022 content either this week or toward the top of next week. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for all of the latest information on Pokémon GO.