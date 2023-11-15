Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, virizion

Tonight Is Virizion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Virizion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Using these tips, you can learn how to take advantage of this Legendary's double weakness.

Virizion's Grass/Fighting type has a severe weakness to Flying moves.

Know Virizion's 100% IV CPs for weather-boosted and normal conditions.

Limited Remote Raid Passes; choose between Virizion or Fashion Week raids.

Today is Virizion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, November 14th, this Grass/Fighting-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Virizion. Let's look at some tips for this event.

Here are some tips for tonight's Virizion Raid Hour:

As a Grass/Flying-type, Virizion has a double weakness to Flying-type species. Taking advantage of that will help you bring down Virizion faster and with fewer Trainers. Know your CP: Knowing the CP of the 100% Virizion in standard and boosted weather will help you know when to take the catch seriously. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Knowing the CP of the 100% Virizion in standard and boosted weather will help you know when to take the catch seriously. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions. Be aware of your limited Remote Raid Pass allowance: You can do just five Remote Raids per day, and the current Fashion Week 2023 event is very raid-focused… if you are a Costumed Pokémon collector. If not, go ahead and raid Virizion to your heart's content. If you prefer the event-themed raids, though, save them for Virizion.

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this November 2023:

November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this November 2023:

November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

