Tonight Is Virizion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Tonight is Virizion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Using these tips, you can learn how to take advantage of this Legendary's double weakness.
Article Summary
- Tonight's Virizion Raid Hour offers chances to catch its Shiny version.
- Virizion's Grass/Fighting type has a severe weakness to Flying moves.
- Know Virizion's 100% IV CPs for weather-boosted and normal conditions.
- Limited Remote Raid Passes; choose between Virizion or Fashion Week raids.
Today is Virizion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, November 14th, this Grass/Fighting-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Virizion. Let's look at some tips for this event.
Here are some tips for tonight's Virizion Raid Hour:
- Double weakness: As a Grass/Flying-type, Virizion has a double weakness to Flying-type species. Taking advantage of that will help you bring down Virizion faster and with fewer Trainers.
- Know your CP: Knowing the CP of the 100% Virizion in standard and boosted weather will help you know when to take the catch seriously. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.
- Be aware of your limited Remote Raid Pass allowance: You can do just five Remote Raids per day, and the current Fashion Week 2023 event is very raid-focused… if you are a Costumed Pokémon collector. If not, go ahead and raid Virizion to your heart's content. If you prefer the event-themed raids, though, save them for Virizion.
The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, November 15th, 2023: Virizion (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023: Cobalion (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this November 2023:
- November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)
- November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)
- November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this November 2023:
- November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)
- November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:
- November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week
- November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group
- November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic