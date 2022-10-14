Top Five Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Expansion

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me on a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we conclude this spotlight series with the top five cards of the set.

5 – Pikachu: This Pikachu, one of two in the main set, uses real-world photography and 3D artwork in homage to the GO Snapshot mechanic from the game. N-DESIGN Inc. contributed multiple cards in this style to this set, and this is the best one. The cute smile on Pikachu's face, as well as the yellow shoes, make this a memorable card.

4 – Pikachu: This holographic Pikachu features gorgeous artwork by Narumi Sato , but what makes it extra memorable is how it tied into the game. It features Pikachu wearing a TCG Hat, which was available as an encounter in Pokémon GO leading up to the release of this set.

3 – Radiant Venusaur: The Radiant Starters were disappointing overall, with Radiant Charizard leaving much to be desired. However, this Radiant Venusaur is a burst of vibrant color. This use of bright pink and yellow floral colors sets this card apart from the Radiants.

2 – Mewtwo V Alternate Art: This came close to taking the top spot because of the power Alt Arts have as well as the artwork that pays homage to the Tier Five Raids trailer from the early days of Pokémon GO. This is my personal most coveted card in the set, but the best card must go to…

1 – Ditto: While it's just a holo rare, Ditto is the most unique and impressive card in the set due to its adaptation of Ditto's hiding mechanic. The card is disguised in packs as a Numel, Spinarak, or Bidoof reverse holo. Peel the reverse holo sticker off to reveal a hiding Ditto. When it comes to creativity, the Pokémon TCG made history here.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight concludes with a final full expansion review.