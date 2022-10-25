Cooler Master Unveils CK720 65% Mechanical Keyboard

Cooler Master has unveiled their latest gaming keyboard today as players will be able to get their hands on the CK720 65% Mechanical Keyboard. The thing that has made than particularly proud of this one is that it's their first mechanical keyboard designed for customization, specifically targeting those who are enthusiasts of this kind of creation and design. This is basically a new version for those who love to build and collect mechanical keyboards to add to their collection while also having something high-performance that will go toe-to-toe with other designs out there. You can pre-order it through their website and Amazon for $100, as we have more info from the announcement below.

"Building on the compact 65% format of the CK721 gaming keyboard, the CK720 implements several new features that enable fans to change everything from typing feel to appearance to sound. This includes Kailh Box V2 switches pre-installed out of the box, known for their smoothness, consistent quality, and satisfying sound. If users don't like them, switches are hot-swappable and can be easily removed and replaced with switches of their choosing without the need for a soldering gun. In addition, the CK720 sports several quality-of-life improvements to get more smoothness and preferred sound signature out of the board: new Cooler Master stabilizers, pre-lubed for a minimal rattle and smooth travel; and silicone padding on the PCB and filling the bottom plate, which absorbs hollow ping and enables a fuller, more satisfying thock or clack."

"The CK720 is our answer to a niche segment of the hobby that we've seen explode in recent years," says Dennis Liu, Peripheral General Manager. "Although gaming keyboards remain an essential offering of our company, we couldn't ignore the outpouring of feedback from our fans who wanted our signature quality in a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard. We're huge fans of custom-built mechanical keyboards ourselves, so we wanted to make sure the CK720 is a great stepping stone into the hobby," says Liu. "Whether you like smooth linear switches with maximum thock, or a sharp tactile typing feel with a marbly sound, the CK720 has the ability to achieve it."