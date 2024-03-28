Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Torchlight: Infinite, XD Games

Torchlight: Infinite Announces Season 4 Preview Livestream

XD Games will be showing off what's to come in Season 4 of Torchlight: Infinite with a special livestream taking place April 13.

Article Summary XD Games to host Torchlight: Infinite S4 preview on April 13 via Twitch & YouTube.

Season 4 introduces a new eerie realm, Mistville, with unique enemies & lore.

Peek at exclusive Season 4 content: gameplay features, hero traits, & outfits.

The latest in the ARPG saga, Torchlight: Infinite offers limitless hero builds.

Indie game studio XD Games will be giving Torchlight: Infinite fans a preview of what's coming in Season 4 with an all-new livestream. The team will take to their official Twitch and YouTube channels on April 13 to show off everything you'll be seeing and then some for Season 4, which is set to launch on April 18 for PC via Steam and on mobile devices via iOS and Android. For now, enjoy the teaser video they have for you here as it will take place in about two weeks.

Season4 Preview

Rumors have been swirling among fans about the enigmatic theme of Torchlight's upcoming season. Legend has it that there is a place — desolate and eerie — where reality warps, time bends backward, and a sinister mist holds sway. This land is none other than the mysterious – Mistville! The forthcoming season will plunge players into the heart of this foggy and foreboding city. As hunters traverse this Netherrealm, they will encounter its denizens — the Mistville Residents — whose defeat is crucial to unraveling the mysteries that lie within. The season preview livestream promises fans an array of riveting reveals. These include brand-new gameplay elements exclusive to this season, innovative hero traits ready to be mastered, epic outfits, and significant feature adjustments aimed at enhancing gameplay for an all-around smoother Torchlight: Infinite experience.

Torchlight: Infinite

Torchlight: Infinite is the successor of the award-winning ARPG franchise Torchlight. Build your heroes with unlimited possibilities, and dive into an epic journey with endless loot grind, adrenaline-pumping fights & challenging bosses. With no stamina and no cooldowns, smash down incoming waves with melee attacks, blast off magical explosions and draining pools, or snipe down ranged enemies. Grind with your own battle style! Unlimited drops from battles to upgrade build styles and establish your own collection. Prove your grind power by showing off in the in-game free market.

