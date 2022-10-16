Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale To Launch Closed Beta On Epic Games Store

Kalypso Media revealed they will be launching a closed beta for Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale on the Epic Games Store. From November 3rd-16th, the team will be holding a beta to test out some of the game's mechanics and give you an opportunity to hit the virtual seas and become a legendary pirate. You can sign up for the beta here, as they will be taking applications all the way through October 23rd.

BECOME THE PIRATE OF ALL PIRATES: You are not born a great pirate, but we give you the tools to make you THE great pirate. Customize your own flag under which your fleet will sail. As you gain experience, your notoriety and skills will improve. Roleplay with more than 35 distinct pirate skills on your way to claiming your pirate throne.

You are not born a great pirate, but we give you the tools to make you THE great pirate. Customize your own flag under which your fleet will sail. As you gain experience, your notoriety and skills will improve. Roleplay with more than 35 distinct pirate skills on your way to claiming your pirate throne. RAID AND VOYAGE THE CARIBBEAN SEA: The Caribbean of the 17th century is dominated by the four colonial powers of the Old World. Being a pirate is not your fault, but it is your responsibility! Take action to relieve the Spanish, Dutch, French and English colonies from their burden of drowning in riches. But be wary! Unless you are sure you are the biggest fish in the sea, don't venture out too early or too far from your trusted hometown port.

The Caribbean of the 17th century is dominated by the four colonial powers of the Old World. Being a pirate is not your fault, but it is your responsibility! Take action to relieve the Spanish, Dutch, French and English colonies from their burden of drowning in riches. But be wary! Unless you are sure you are the biggest fish in the sea, don't venture out too early or too far from your trusted hometown port. ENGAGE IN TACTICAL NAVAL BATTLES: A ship is safe in a harbor, but that's not what ships are made for. Fight in tactical turn-based naval battles on a hexagonal grid of epic proportions. Use your wits when raiding a convoy or a settlement. Victory is determined by a clever combination of your ship's distinct armament with the varying and rough conditions of the sea.

A ship is safe in a harbor, but that's not what ships are made for. Fight in tactical turn-based naval battles on a hexagonal grid of epic proportions. Use your wits when raiding a convoy or a settlement. Victory is determined by a clever combination of your ship's distinct armament with the varying and rough conditions of the sea. UPGRADE YOUR FLEET: It is your job to maintain and upkeep a formidable fleet before facing the cannon hail of those mighty warships lurking in the seas. Combining distinct upgrades of your ship's basic gear, such as weaponry, hull, mast, or figurehead, allows for more than 360 unique loadouts.

It is your job to maintain and upkeep a formidable fleet before facing the cannon hail of those mighty warships lurking in the seas. Combining distinct upgrades of your ship's basic gear, such as weaponry, hull, mast, or figurehead, allows for more than 360 unique loadouts. MEET YOUR CREW'S NEEDS: As an elected captain of the ship, it is your responsibility to split the spoils and riches with your crew. Agreeing on so-called 'articles of capture' clearly defines the objectives you embark on before leaving port. Remember, the whispers of mutiny below the decks can lead to a nasty outcome. After all, you are an elected captain and not placed by the grace of the Lord.

As an elected captain of the ship, it is your responsibility to split the spoils and riches with your crew. Agreeing on so-called 'articles of capture' clearly defines the objectives you embark on before leaving port. Remember, the whispers of mutiny below the decks can lead to a nasty outcome. After all, you are an elected captain and not placed by the grace of the Lord. PARLEY WITH INFAMOUS PIRATE LEGENDS: On your journey to become the most fearsome, most glorious pirate captain, you will have the opportunity to get to know several historical pirates. Choose your foes and companions wisely…

On your journey to become the most fearsome, most glorious pirate captain, you will have the opportunity to get to know several historical pirates. Choose your foes and companions wisely… COMMAND HISTORICAL SHIPS: Featuring 18 unique types of ships such as Ship of the Line, Frigate, War Galleon, and many more.

Featuring 18 unique types of ships such as Ship of the Line, Frigate, War Galleon, and many more. DROWN IN QUESTS: Sink more than 25 hours into stories set in the Golden Age of Piracy. The world is your oyster, after all. Governors and fellow pirate companions provide you with valuable questlines where a few doubloons can be made. Also, don't forget to seek out the local tavern and eavesdrop on the latest rumors. A bottle of rum loosens the tongue, showing the way to treasures otherwise hidden…