Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale To Launch Closed Beta On Epic Games Store

Kalypso Media revealed they will be launching a closed beta for Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale on the Epic Games Store . From November 3rd-16th, the team will be holding a beta to test out some of the game's mechanics and give you an opportunity to hit the virtual seas and become a legendary pirate. You can sign up for the beta here , as they will be taking applications all the way through October 23rd.

