Total War: Pharaoh – Dynasties Will Be Released On July 25

Total War: Pharaoh - Dynasties, the latest expansion for the Egyptian addition to the franchise, will be out in a couple of weeks.

SEGA and Creative Assembly have given the latest expansion for Total War: Pharaoh a release date, as Dynasties will arrive for PC and consoles on July 25. This is a completely free expansion-sized addition to the game that will add four new factions/civilizations to the mix, along with a number of new features to the campaign. You'll get new content like map regions, cultures, units, gameplay mechanics, and a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. We have the full details below and the trailer as well ahead of its launch in two weeks.

Total War: Pharaoh – Dynasties

Four of the ancient world's most iconic cultures join the fight to hold back the cataclysmic events of the Bronze Age Collapse: Babylon, Assyria, Mycenae, and Troy. Each offers a unique campaign experience whilst featuring iconic historical leaders, diverse armies to command, gods to worship, and much more. Beyond this, an additional 25 minor factions are available to play, such as the Aeolians led by the fabled Achilles or Napata led by the warrior-king Memnon.

Expand Your Empire: Spanning much of the ancient world from the Aegean to Mesopotamia and down to Ancient Egypt, Dynasties almost doubles the size of Total War: Pharaoh's original campaign map by adding 168 new settlements, new historical landmarks, new victory objectives, and more. To traverse this vastly expanded sandbox, new Sea Travel Lanes have been added that speed up the fleets carrying your armies, enabling you to raid and invade further and faster.

Spanning much of the ancient world from the Aegean to Mesopotamia and down to Ancient Egypt, Dynasties almost doubles the size of Total War: Pharaoh's original campaign map by adding 168 new settlements, new historical landmarks, new victory objectives, and more. To traverse this vastly expanded sandbox, new Sea Travel Lanes have been added that speed up the fleets carrying your armies, enabling you to raid and invade further and faster. Establish Your Dynasty: Start a family tree to ensure your empire stands the test of time with the new Dynasty system. Reign over the tides of mortality and succession, navigating strategic marriages, heroic deaths on the battlefield, assassinations, and the looming mortality of old age to leave behind a legacy that will last the ages.

Start a family tree to ensure your empire stands the test of time with the new Dynasty system. Reign over the tides of mortality and succession, navigating strategic marriages, heroic deaths on the battlefield, assassinations, and the looming mortality of old age to leave behind a legacy that will last the ages. Dominate The Battlefield: Wage war with over 150 new and reworked units, including cavalry, camel riders, and faction-specific units such as the elite Guards of Troy. Challenge yourself with new battle mechanics, such as the optional Lethality modifier, which makes battles more realistic by making combat much more deadly.

