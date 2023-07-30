Posted in: Games, SEGA, Total War, Total War: Pharaoh, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Assembly, Total War: Pharaoh

Total War: Pharaoh Reveals New New Canaanite Deep Dive Video

Check out the latest video from SEGA for Total War: Pharaoh, as they take a better look at the Canaanite Empire and how they operate.

SEGA and Creative Assembly have released a new video for Total War: Pharaoh, as they take a better look at the Canaanite Empire. The devs are aiming to include as much as they can from the era into the game, including many of the factions and empires that came and went during their time in the region. As Pharaoh Merneptah was on the way down, the city-states of Canaan fought to break free from both the Egyptian and Hittite empires, giving you an interesting position to become a leader who relies on thrives, subterfuge, and scheming to get their way, along with some bloodshed and gold to make it happen. Enjoy the video and dev notes below as the game is still aiming to be released this October.

Total War: Pharaoh – The Canaanite Empire

There is no Canaanite bloodline, only those strong enough to have survived on the sword edge between two rival empires. These warlords have little in common beyond seeking the demise of the current dynastic power structures and to instill their own unique legacy.

Irsu, the ravager, is a savage warlord and raider hoping to prey on the fragility of civilization and reap the rewards of the chaos that follows. Proudly barbaric, he has no care for diplomacy and favors aggression and brute strength to overcome his foes. In battle, his units are well armored, excel at fighting in melee, and have access to the Raiders and Razers Ability, allowing them to set buildings on fire to sow further discontent.

Bay, the schemer, is a supreme survivor and master manipulator. A wolf in sheep's clothing, his ability to look weak and friendly comes naturally to him, for he is tired of watching the spoils of high Egyptian society from afar. His clandestine playstyle is ideal for players who want to lurk in the shadows, slowly growing in influence before striking from positions of diplomatic power. Amidst the battle, his troops expertly ambush with the use of Abilities like Vanguard Deployment, Stalk, and Sneak, allowing his nimble melee infantry and short-range missile units to strike from various angles, surprising enemies and securing rapid victories.

Harness A Versatile War Machine

As regional underdogs confronted two military giants, the Canaanites refined their warfare strategies to counter the Egyptians' rapid speed and the Hittites' heavy armor. Their strength lies in their adaptability during combat, fielding armies that blend robust durability with remarkable agility. Consequently, they primarily employ medium-armoured forces, whilst occasionally incorporating heavy and light infantry depending on whether they're conducting land raids or surprising unsuspecting foes.

