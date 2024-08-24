Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ankaa Studio, Aquastyle, Phoenixx Inc., Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight-

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- Hits Consoles Mid-September

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- has been confirmed for release on both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in mid-September

Article Summary Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- launches on PlayStation and Switch on September 18, 2024.

Join Reimu Hakurei on a quest to recover her memories in the mystical realm of Gensokyo.

Explore new dungeons, collect boss spell cards, and enjoy fresh content and costumes.

Recruit over 60 Touhou characters, upgrade skills, and restore Hakurei Shrine while adventuring.

Phoenixx Inc., along with indie game developers Aquastyle and Ankaa Studio, has confirmed Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight- is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out on Steam for a while now, but it looks like the current version of the game, with all updates and added content so far, will be out on both consoles on September 18, 2024. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Foresight-

A new threat looms over the fantastical realm of humans and yokai known as Gensokyo. After waking up at Hakurei Shrine with no memory, Reimu Hakurei needs to retrace her past to uncover the truth behind why she fell in battle. Dive into dungeons with the help of beloved human magician Marisa Kirisame to discover the truth behind Reimu's memory loss. Meet with a surprising new heroine after restoring the pond in the Hakurei Shrine. Help her by further reconstructing the shrine to access additional stories and events. This new release adds a whole new dangerous dungeon filled with unexpected twists. Gather newly introduced boss spell cards and harness their powerful effects. Cast spell cards for eye-catching animations and unleash the abilities of Touhou characters from previous entries in the Touhou Genso Wanderer series. Dress up Reimu with the Winter Costume and Shrine Maiden Costume available for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions upon release.

Call upon the help of more than 60 familiar Touhou characters, maximizing the power of their iconic spells and abilities. Upgrade each character's personal skill trees to increase the odds of survival against fearsome foes. Utilize useful consumables inside roguelike dungeons, lighting up the entire dungeon floor or dealing huge damage to nearby enemies. Master multiple methods of combat, from melee strikes to long-range danmaku (bullet) attacks. Plunder advanced weapons and armor hidden in dungeons to grow ever stronger. Feed Reimu rice balls to maintain her stamina and avoid damage over time from her starving stomach. Spend the funds collected across adventures to restore the Shrine back to its former glory.

