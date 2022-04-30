Touken Ranbu Warriors Reveals Details On Digital Deluxe Edition

Koei Tecmo has revealed more details about the Digital Deluxe Edition of Touken Ranbu Warriors as all versions go up for pre-order. The DDE will include a number of fun additions to your setup as you'll be getting the "Honmaru Backdrop", which enables you to change the season of the honmaru, as well as the Additional Music DLC, which includes five additional tracks from Touken Ranbu Online that have been specifically arranged for this game. You'll also be getting the Uchiban Outfit, which is a 16-piece set that will allow you to change the outfits of the Touken Danshi on a whim. All of the DLC will also be available for you to purchase separately in case you don't want to buy the complete pack, as it will all be up for sale at launch on May 24th.

In Touken Ranbu Warriors, members of Touken Danshi have been drifting through time without their master, the Saniwa, to lead them, when they are suddenly attacked by the fearsome History Retrograde Army (HRA). After the initial conflict, the Touken Danshi are approached by the Government of Time and sent on a mission into the war-torn Sengoku Era where the revision of Japanese history is already underway. Can the Touken Danshi heroes restore order while restoring the original timeline?