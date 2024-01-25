Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy, Video Games | Tagged: Evangelion, Hotta Studio

Tower Of Fantasy Announces Epic Crossover With Evangelion

Level Infinite have confirmed an epic crossover will be coming to Tower of Fantasy, as Evangelion will be invading the game soon.

Article Summary Tower of Fantasy prepares for an Evangelion crossover with iconic characters and mechas.

Asuka, Rei, and Shinji to join as limited Simulacrum in a first-half 2024 event.

A 1.5-year anniversary update brings new simulacrum Plotti and exciting activities.

EVA-themed companions, such as Pen Pen and customized vehicles, to enhance gameplay.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed an epic crossover for Tower Of Fantasy, as the characters of Evangelion will be coming to the game. As you can see from the artwork, several characters will make their way into the game for you to play with for what will be a limited-time event. While the announcement is pretty cool, they failed to give a date beyond saying it would happen in the first half of 2024. We have a few more details about the event for you below, along with more information about the game's upcoming 1.5-anniversary plans they'll be launching in the next update.

Tower Of Fantasy X Evangelion

The legendary Evangelion characters Asuka Langley Soryu and Rei Ayanami will be added as limited Simulacrum, along with the unique ally, Shinji Ikari. Apart from adventure partners, Wanderers will also meet classic mecha from Evangelion, such as EVA-00, EVA-01, and EVA-02, through the exploration of the main story. Moreover, Smart Servant Pen Pen, an adorable companion to help in exploration and battle, plus a customized vehicle to help Wanderers travel in style, are included as part of this collaboration.

Celebrate Tower Of Fantasy's 1.5 year anniversary with new simulacrum, Plotti, and exciting in-game activities coming to the recently announced 3.6 update. A perfectionist to the point of neuroticism, Plotti is responsible for maintaining Gesthos and overseeing the operation of various spacetime Omnium reactors. Due to an abnormality that occurred during the authorization of the Infinite Sundial's Omnium reactor in Domain 9, she went over to investigate the cause. Though she is not a tech personnel, her strong programming skills and affinity for penetration operations will aid her in her pursuits. In addition to Plotti, a wealth of activities and rewards await Wanderers to unlock in celebration of Tower Of Fantasy's 1.5 year anniversary!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!